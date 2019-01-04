ATLANTIC CITY — Occupants of a rooming house who were displaced because of a fire New Years Eve returned to their homes Thursday.
Disaster Program Specialist for the South Jersey Red Cross Jim Eden said electricity was restored to the building Thursday, allowing occupants to return.
Residents cycled in and out of the rooming house Friday. When asked to speak, the building manager, only identified as Tom, said, "No, I'm good."
Two occupants, one leaning from a window on the top floor, said their rooms are adjacent to where the fire started — the room of a woman who had moved in just a half hour before.
The fire broke out on the third floor Monday night, rendering the building uninhabitable. Eden said occupants were given $125 for accommodations in the interim.
The fire started on a mattress in a top floor room, they said, resulting in smoke and water damage. A screen in the window of the room they indicated towards was torn open.
The rooming house owner, Michael Scanlon, and the local Red Cross helped residents find other accommodations.
According to Fire Chief Scott Evans, six residents went to stay with friends or family while 11 others went to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
