EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A red Ford Explorer overturned Thursday morning after a crash on Washington Avenue at the Garden State Parkway off-ramp, police said.
Police and ambulances responded to reports of the accident at 9:11 a.m. Shortly after, officers could be seen directing traffic and sweeping glass from the road.
Kevin Zak, 58, of Little Egg Harbor Township, had his 28-year-old daughter in his Hyundai Sonata when he turned left from the Exit 37 off ramp onto Washington Avenue, police said. Nelsy Velez-Vargas, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving her red Ford Explorer west when she hit Zak's car in the intersection and flipped, police said.
Occupants of the Explorer were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, for evaluation. Zak's daughter, Taylor Zak, said there were children among the Explorer's passengers.
“When you make a left turn, you expect that … everything’s good,” Kevin Zak said. “And, man, it just came out of nowhere. And, just: boom. And luckily I just caught the side of it and it just rolled it.”
