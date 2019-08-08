Klause Enterprises building on former car lot

The 1973 building on the 1.86-acre Klause Enterprises property between 16th and 17th streets and Haven and Simpson avenues in Ocean City. 

 MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — City Council is again pursuing purchase of a block near the Ocean City Community Center, much of which is owned by former used car lot owner Harry Klause and his brother.

On Thursday night council voted to introduce an ordinance to authorize the acquisition by purchase or condemnation the entire block between 16th and 17th streets and Haven and Simpson avenues. 

Last September council voted to bond to purchase a large part of the block for $9 million, but repealed the bond ordinance after a residents' group called Fairness in Taxes successfully petitioned to force a referendum vote on the issue. The Klause brothers then withdrew from an agreement to sell the property. 

There will be a public hearing on the ordinance at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22.

"This is to authorize acquisition by negotiation or condemnation of the entire car dealership lot," said City Solicitor Dorothy McCrosson. "You’ve done this before but because you repealed the bond ordinance, we're bringing this back so the public is aware we are going to be in negotiations for the entire lot. This will be first step in that process."

Fairness in Taxes President David Hayes said his group would like the city to explain how the land will be used.

Business Administrator George Savastano said the council has not decided if it will use the property for open space, recreation or school use. But he said it is no longer seeking to use it as the site of a new public safety building, as was discussed last year.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

