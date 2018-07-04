OCEAN CITY – American patriotism was on display Wed., July 4, along with a sizable helping of Eagles pride at the Independence Day bike parade along Central Avenue, presented each year by the South Ocean City Improvement Association.
The parade included contestants and winners of local pageant competitions, including Miss Ocean City, Little Miss Ocean City and the Miss Night in Venice contestants, as well as floats and decorated carriages.
But the decorated bikes dominated the scene, with several hundred young riders peddling from 40th Street to the playground at 53th Street.
Organizers said signups seemed a little slow this year, at least at first, perhaps because of the heat and humidity, but things picked up in time for the parade.
Ocean City police and firefighters also participated in the parade, and officers on bikes, in cars and on foot kept tabs on intersections to ensure safety along the beachfront road, which was closed for the event.
The Gardens Civic Association presents another bike parade in the north end of town each year as well, starting at the foot of the Ocean City–Longport bridge and ending near Beach Road, and the city planned events throughout the day leading up to fireworks at 9 p.m.
