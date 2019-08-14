OCEAN CITY — Lynn Feola was inside staying out of the rain with her husband and son Wednesday afternoon when she a loud crashing sound and a flash of light.
Staying at the Beach Club on the Boardwalk, Feola looked outside to see a beach rental stand on fire, and put photos on Facebook just before 2 p.m.
After 2:30 p.m., Feola said the fire was out, the firefighters were gone, and there was nothing left of the stand. They took an axe to it, she said.
"I've never seen anything like it in my life," said Feola, 48, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania. "Or heard anything (like it). I mean, I literally was ready to get underneath the bed. I thought something blew up."
An Ocean City Fire Department employee confirmed firefighters were on the scene, but could not confirm the cause of the blaze.
