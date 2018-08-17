OCEAN CITY— As the season comes to a close, five beaches will no longer be guarded beginning Monday, the beach patrol announced.
Ocean City Beach Patrol will cease guarding at Seaview Road, Waverly Boulevard, Atlantic Boulevard, 13th Street and 16th Street for the remainder of the summer.
The beach patrol will continue to guard the remainder of previously guarded beaches weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends and holidays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Brighton Place, Eighth Street, Ninth Street and 12th Street will be guarded until 7 p.m.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. For questions, call 525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit ocnj.us/OCBP.
