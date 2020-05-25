At Manco and Manco, co-owner Chuck Bangle shows some of the changes made inside their main location on 9th and boardwalk in Ocean City. Tables have been removed from some booths and tables have been removed in the main dining area to operate the restaurant at 50% capacity. On May 25th crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day. (l-r) Lauren Cell of Sprinfield, Delaware County, with her kids Emma and Nolan, 5 and 3, check out the items for sale at Jilly's T-Shirt Factory.
An Ocean City police officer watches over a busy Boardwalk Monday afternoon. View more photos from the Boardwalk at PressofAC.com.
Lauren Cell of Springfield, Delaware County, with her kids Emma and Nolan, 5 and 3, check out the items for sale at Jilly’s T-Shirt Factory on May 25th in Ocean City.
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day. Judy Subers of Skippack Village, PA, shows off an Ocean City facemask she just purchased.
At Manco and Manco, co-owner Chuck Bangle shows some of the changes made inside their main location on 9th and boardwalk in Ocean City. Tables have been removed from some booths and tables have been removed in the main dining area to operate the restaurant at 50% capacity. On May 25th crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.
Wendy Barth of Separately Swimwear on the Boardwalk across the way from the Music Pier has had a quiet business weekend. On May 25th in Ocean City.
On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day. (l-r) Tony Krajcsik and Dave Barba, both of Bucks County, with a fresh pie from Manco and Manco.
At Manco and Manco in Ocean City on May 25, (l-r) co-owner Chuck Bangle has his temperature taken by his delivery manager Zac McBride.
OCEAN CITY — Visitors bought souvenirs from Boardwalk stores that arranged their wares and cash registers across their storefronts, while keeping their distance from strangers on Memorial Day.
“I bought two shirts and two masks,” said Judi Subers, of Skippack Village near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, after checking out at the Shirt Shack near 9th Street and the Boardwalk. “I think it’s fine. People are social distancing. I haven’t been within 6 feet of other people.”
The second home owner said she spends a lot of time in Ocean City and would usually eat out more often on the holiday weekend.
“We’ve been doing a lot more cooking in,” she said, but also got some takeout meals.
Monday was cool but without rain, capping off a weekend that did not have a solid beach day.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci said Saturday was the closest to a nice day, but it started and ended with rain. The first big unofficial summer weekend of the year was worse in 2017, he said, when it rained on three of the four days.
On Monday, at 9th and the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Manco and Manco Pizza saw a brisk enough takeout business. Owners there said they are ready when Gov. Phil Murphy gives the go-ahead for restaurants to reopen for inside service.
Owners have removed half of the seating in the dining area, installed Plexiglass shields to separate workers from takeout customers, and installed a computer system to test every employee’s temperature with a quick forehead read by a small hand-held instrument.
“Obviously, with COVID-19, this is a different Memorial Day,” said co-owner Chuck Bangle, of Somers Point. “Business is OK, but not nearly what it should be.”
As he spoke, staff members brought orders out for people waiting, both on the Boardwalk and in cars at the end of 9th Street.
“We just laid out the whole store,” Bangle said of preparing for operating at 50% capacity. “We are going to have the customer line on the Boardwalk, with one entrance in and one out.”
The store is rated to seat 260, he said, and with the changes, seats about 120 to 130.
Half the tables were removed, and the tables in half of the booths were taken out, he said.
“We have taken all the condiment caddies off, just left the napkin holders,” Bangle said. “There are fewer things for people to touch.”
Three bus people will clean and sanitize the tables, seats and napkin holders between each seating, he said, and hand sanitizer will be installed on every beam in the dining room.
A group of about 25 Muslims from Philadelphia were in Ocean City for the weekend, for Eid al-Fitr — known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast. That’s the time after the fasting month of Ramadan for families to give their children a treat, explained Terrance Fisher, as he held his daughter Sumayyah, 1, while friends and family members shopped.
“We didn’t know this many people would be here,” Fisher said of the busy Boardwalk. “Everyone has been cramped up in the house. We are being cautious. We still put our faith in God, and try to enjoy ourselves.”
Some stores are struggling more, however, like the nearby Separately Swimwear, a shop with specialty sizing and mastectomy swimwear, said owner Wendy Barth. She has been in business 33 years, she said.
“It’s pretty bad. That was the first $20 (sale) all day,” Barth said at about noon. “It’s just an unfortunate situation.”
Barth said current rules don’t allow for people to come in to get fitted, and try on clothing.
Business was pretty slow at A Place on Earth, which sells bath products, as well. But worker Barry Thomas, of the Erma section of Lower Township, said a lot of its sales are on the internet.
“We have a pretty dedicated customer base,” Thomas said. The store in Ocean City has only been there about a year, but the owners have three other stores in Cape May and Rio Grande in Middle Township, he said, having been in business 25 years.
Jilly’s T-Shirt Factory was doing a brisk business at midday, selling both shirts and kids’ toys, said Taylor DiStefano, 17, of Egg Harbor City as she helped two kids pick toys.
“This is working for now, I guess,” said DiStefano, who is starting her third season at Jilly’s. “We do what we can.”
The kids, Emma, 5, and Nolan, 3, were clearly still a bit confused about the rules, though.
“Can we go in this store?” Emma asked her mom, Lauren Cell, of Springfield, Pennsylvania. “Why can’t we go in?”
