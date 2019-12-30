OCEAN CITY — The 28th anniversary of the city's New Year's celebration is expected to draw some 10,000 participants, said Doug Bergen, Ocean City's public information officer.
The event — which sold 800 buttons, or admission passes, its first year — has grown more popular every year, Bergen said.
This year's entertainment includes The Trammps, Disney's Imagination Movers, a "stunt basketball show" by the Harlem Wizards, the Duprees performing alongside the Ocean City Pops, a country line dancing experience, and the Legacy Band, which will perform "party classics" in the lead-up to the confetti countdown at midnight, according to the release.
There will also be ice skating, an open swim at the Aquatic and Fitness Center pool, an interactive science show from the Franklin Institute, string bands, magic shows, trivia and karaoke.
A midnight fireworks show on the beach between Fifth and Sixth streets will cap the night.
First Day will be marked by a 5-kilometer run on the Boardwalk and the First Plunge into the ocean.
Buttons are $20, and free for children ages 2 and under. Buttons are good for all scheduled events and are on sale online at firstnightocnj.com, over the phone at 609-399-6111 and in person at the Welcome Center, City Hall and the Ocean City Music Pier Welcome Center.
