OCEAN CITY — George Savastano will continue his dual role as city business administrator and engineer through 2022, according a resolution adopted by City Council this week.
Savastano, who currently serves as the business administrator in Sea Isle City, has been working as Ocean City’s business administrator on a temporary basis through a shared services agreement approved in June. Savastano has been serving as acting Ocean City engineer for several years after the resignation of Roger McLarnon in 2015.
City Council at its meeting Thursday agreed to extend a contract with Sea Isle City for Savastano through June 30, 2022.
In an open letter to residents, Mayor Jay Gillian praised Savastano’s work to date.
“George has been extremely effective in project management, budget control, and in leading the city team during a short-term agreement this summer. I’m very excited by the potential of what we can accomplish together over the next four years,” he wrote.
Gillian said that the agreement will result in “substantial savings” to both towns, in addition to the advantage of shared knowledge and resources.
“I know Sea Isle City Mayor Lenny Desiderio is equally excited, and both of us will continue to look for more opportunities for shared services and shared solutions on behalf of our taxpayers,” Gillian wrote.
The shared services agreement includes combined compensation of $13,000 per month to Sea Isle City in 2018 for both the engineer and administrator positions, totaling $156,000 a year. The agreement includes a provision for annual compensation increases of $250 per month.
Savastano began the dual role for Ocean City in June after former business administrator James Mallon resigned to take a position in the private sector. As business administrator, Mallon earned an annual salary of $133,000 in 2017, records show.
