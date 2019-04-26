Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

A 56 year-old Ocean City man died Wednesday after his motorcycle veered off the road in Upper Township and struck a utility pole.

State police responded to the crash on the southbound side of Route 9 near mile post 22.5 at 7:26 p.m, according to Public Information Officer Jeffery Flynn.

The vicitim, who police identified as Dennis Noble, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle. He pronounced dead at the scene, Flynn said. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

