OCEAN CITY — Hundreds of people made their way to the Flanders Hotel on Saturday for the first Market Madness, an all-day event during which merchants from 40 local businesses got the chance to show residents and visitors what to expect in a few months.
The event was a co-production of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Boardwalk Merchants Association and Downtown Merchants Association.
The turnout for an event like this, Flanders Director of Catering Karen Bergman said, is telling.
“It’s a good indicator of (how) it’s going to be (in the summer),” Bergman said. “It’s the first weekend in March, and we’ve probably had at least 1,200 people before 12 o’clock coming through here. That’s incredible to me.”
Not far from people’s minds was COVID-19, a new and spreading respiratory illness of which there were four reported cases in New Jersey in the past week. But if there’s any panic in the state, it’s not felt in Ocean City yet, said Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Boardwalk.
“The rentals, as far as I understand, are up,” Hartley said. “Tourism is looking good with the advertising campaigns that have gone on, but again, you don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”
Hartley said members of the Boardwalk Merchants Association met last week and addressed some of their concerns. Staffing, he said, might be an issue for international students who could potentially have a difficult time making it to the city in the summer if the disease continues to create travel issues. He reassured, however, that this is speculative and there are still “a lot of unknowns” with a few months left until the busy season.
“We’re hoping that things clear up in the next couple of months as weather breaks and people hopefully get outside and these things go away,” Hartley said.
Castaway Cove Food Operations Manager Janice Branwood said another way to determine how good the summer will be is preseason ticket sales for the amusement park. This year, she said, looks to be another strong one.
“We do a fall ticket sale (from) Thanksgiving to Christmas, and then now,” Branwood said. “We’ve done well with our preseason ticket sales so far, so that’s a good indication for us.”
Susan Fauth, who comes to the shore with her family from Marmora every summer, said recent headlines won’t change their plans.
“I think it’s a lot of hype,” Fauth, 70, said of COVID-19, “and we’re not as congested (and) in everybody’s faces like in a subway or a bus or something like that. I think we’ll be fine.”
John Oponik has had a summer home in the city with his wife, Denise, for 15 years. He shares Hartley’s cautious optimism.
“I’m not too concerned as of yet,” said Oponik, 66, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. “We’re just waiting to see what the next couple weeks bring. It looks like it’s starting to spread, but I’m hoping they get a handle on it and wrap it up.”
Wes Kazmarck, president of the Boardwalk Merchants Association, said people might see Ocean City as a desirable destination in the wake of the outbreak.
“You hope that virus gets handled before the summer,” Kazmarck said, “but if not, you would hope that people would be looking to get down to the shore and get out of the congestion of the city and be near the fresh air, the beaches and the Boardwalk.”
