OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fire Department's annual Junior Firefighters Program wrapped up its ninth year to the sound of laughter and excited cheers for pizza.
The program, takes place over four days and began Monday, shows children what it's like to be a firefighter.
This year, children learned how to rappel and even ventured into a "smoke room," which simulated the situations firefighters often face. Thirty children attended this year, and there is often a wait list to get in.
Deputy Chief Vito DiMarco, who oversees the program, attributed its success to the hard work and dedication of the firefighters, many of whom use their time off to participate in the program.
Louise Jones, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, watched as her grandchildren ran excitedly around the fire station and spoke of how the camp is a family tradition.
Two of her grandchildren, Ezra and Anastasiya Jones, came all the way from Toronto to participate.
Addison Mcquillin, of Upper Township, was excited to attend for her first year. Spending time with friends and family was her favorite part, she said, since her uncle is a firefighter involved with the program.
Lea Walker, also of Upper Township, echoed Addison, saying one of her favorite parts in this year's program was learning about the smoke rooms and rappelling.
By the end of the program, the children were ready for a pizza party and each child was awarded a certificate of participation.
