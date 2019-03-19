OCEAN CITY - A 19-year-old city resident was arrested Friday for having approximately 20 pounds of marijuana in news released by police on Tuesday.
At 5:29 p.m., the police's detective bureau executed a search warrant on an apartment located inside the Ocean City Housing Authority in the 400 block of Haven Avenue, police said.
The search warrant resulted in the arrest of Seth F. Wood, police said.
During the search warrant, police seized about 20 pounds of marijuana, more than $11,000, drug paraphernalia, a motor vehicle and large amounts of THC-laced edibles and oils, police said. THC is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects.
Wood was charged with: possession of marijuana over 50 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; distribution of controlled dangerous substances, also known as CDS; distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a public place; distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of school, police said.
Woods was charged with CDS-related offenses and released pending court, police said.
The search warrant was a result of a month-long investigation into the sale of CDS from that location, police said. This investigation was conducted by the Ocean City detective bureau.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.