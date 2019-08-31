Ocean City Beach Patrol
As summer winds down, Ocean City Beach Patrol will be reducing its guarded beaches after Labor Day, the city announced.

The lifeguards will continue to protect the beaches at:

• St. Charles Place

• Brighton Place

• 8th Street

• 9th Street

• 10th Street

• 11th Street

• 12th Street

• 34th Street

• 58th Street

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. First Aid stations are located at 1st Street, 12th Street, 34th Street, and 59th Street lifeguard headquarters.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches.

Call 609-525-9200 with any questions and 9-1-1 for emergencies.

