TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County man was arrested on charges of money laundering and theft after an 18-month investigation into his post-Hurricane Sandy home-contracting fraud scheme, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Robert William Brower Jr., 45, of Seaside Heights, was charged in two separate cases with one count of money laundering in the second degree, two counts of second-degree theft by failure to make required disposition and one count of second-degree theft by deception, the prosecutor said.
Brower acted as a home contractor seeking to capitalize off Sandy by defrauding a victim out of more than a million dollars, which he received when contracted to renovate the victim’s Toms River home, the prosecutor said.
In the second investigation, Brown allegedly applied for more than $200,000 in public disaster relief funds that he deposited in various bank accounts rather than rehabilitating the property, the prosecutor said.
