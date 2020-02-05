TRENTON – An Ocean County man was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months - seven years - in prison for distributing images and videos of child sexual abuse, according to news released by the the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Michael A. Ruggiero, 38, of Lacey Township, a former corrections officer, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan to an information charging him with one count of distribution of child pornography, Craig Carpenito said.
Judge Sheridan imposed the sentence in Trenton federal court, Carpenito said.
According to documents filed in this case, and statements made in court:
From April 16, 2016, to April 19, 2016, Ruggiero used a mobile chat application to distribute and share over the internet images and videos of child sexual abuse, Carpenito said.
Some of the images and videos were of prepubescent children or children who had not attained the age of 12, Carpenito said.
Ruggiero also received over the same mobile chat application other images and videos of child sexual abuse, and he possessed additional depictions of child sexual abuse on his cellular telephone at the time of his arrest in June 2017, Carpenito said.
In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Sheridan sentenced Ruggiero to five years of supervised release, Carpenito said.
