TOMS RIVER — A Toms River teenager was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police Sunday said he stabbed a man following an argument about vape cartridges.
Garret Latorre, 18, of Toms River, was charged for stabbing a man in the parking lot of Kmart on Route 37 on Saturday, the Toms River Police Department said.
Authorities said Latorre was selling the victim vape cartridges when they had a disagreement that led to a fight. Police said Latorre stabbed the man in the leg, stomach and chest before fleeing the scene.
Detectives determined the vehicle’s make, model and license plate and traced it to Latorre’s Toms River address, police said.
There, police said they found Latorre with blood on his hands. Authorities said they obtained a search warrant and recovered Latorre’s bloody clothes and a knife.
Latorre is being held in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.
The victim, who was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, is in stable condition.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.