Ocean County Democrats held a “virtual mini-convention” Sunday afternoon, and county leaders decided not to take a vote to support a candidate to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd in the November election.
The decision has led some Democrats to call for the resignation of Ocean County Democratic Chairman Wyatt Earp.
“In CD2, due to issues raised by the Kennedy campaign and several committee members and to avoid potential litigation and division with our organization, the ‘party line’ will not be awarded to any congressional candidate in Congressional District 2,” said an email from Ocean County Democratic Vice Chair Kathy Russell to all candidates about how the online convention would be handled.
Rajiv Parikh, the attorney for candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, had objected to how the county organization had added last-minute voters by creating new committees that never met and had no members other than voting chairpeople.
Parikh said none of the new committees and chairpeople was authorized by party bylaws, and no notice was given to members about their creation.
“Indeed, it appears that none of the new committees have had a meeting or have any members,” Parikh wrote. He said they were created in a way that “runs in direct contravention to New Jersey law.”
Kennedy supporters believed they had the votes to win the line in Ocean County, and that the additional new voters were an attempt to help Kennedy’s main opponent, Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport.
“Let’s get real, the bottom line is that all of us thought we were going to win the Ocean line,” said Matthew Frankel, senior adviser to Harrison. “While we are not thrilled with the decision, the difference is we will accept the decision of the Ocean County leaders simply because it is the right thing to do.”
Beach Haven Municipal Chairman Bob Stern and Long Beach Township Municipal Chairman John Kosopoulos sent a letter to Earp demanding he resign over what happened.
“The only reason for your abrupt cancellation of the 2nd House District vote, must be because it became clear that your preferred candidate was going to lose badly,” Stern wrote to Earp. “This also continues a pattern of partiality that occurred in 2018, and resulted in the disastrous nomination of Congressman Van Drew.”
Kennedy campaign manager Joshua Roesch said the Democrats had good reason to be upset.
"Their own Chairman silenced their voices today by cancelling the endorsement vote when it became clear Amy had the votes to win, despite their attempts to stack the deck against her," Roesch said.
Voters won't be silenced on primary day June 2, Roesch said.
There are six Democrats vying for the party nomination in the 2nd Congressional District, but two are considered leaders. They are Kennedy, a mental health advocate, of Brigantine; and Harrison, a Montclair State University professor, of Longport.
Harrison has won the backing of six of the eight county chairmen in the district, along with U.S. Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J.; State Sen. President Steve Sweeney, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, and many unions.
Kennedy won the Atlantic County Democratic convention vote earlier this month, and has the support of the Communication Workers of America, as well as the Atlantic City Democratic Committee.
The decision means none of the six Democrats vying for the nomination will get the coveted county line, which usually goes to the candidate who wins the convention vote. The line gives a candidate the advantage of having their name under that of other party leaders, including Booker, who is running for re-election this year.
