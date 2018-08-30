ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Resort Casino has completed installation of its logo near the top of the resort's tallest building.
The word "ocean" is spelled out on the south-facing side of the 709-foot tall casino hotel. The distinctive "e" logo is 45-feet tall while the remaining letters are each 28-feet tall.
The installation took nearly two weeks to complete.
The former occupant, Revel Casino Hotel, did not have its name or logo prominently displayed on the building during the two years it was operational.
ATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s tallest building is being branded.
Ocean Resort opened to the public on June 27, along with a second Boardwalk property, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.