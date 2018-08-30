ORC letter installation

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Resort Casino has completed installation of its logo near the top of the resort's tallest building.

The word "ocean" is spelled out on the south-facing side of the 709-foot tall casino hotel. The distinctive "e" logo is 45-feet tall while the remaining letters are each 28-feet tall.

The installation took nearly two weeks to complete.

The former occupant, Revel Casino Hotel, did not have its name or logo prominently displayed on the building during the two years it was operational. 

Ocean Resort opened to the public on June 27, along with a second Boardwalk property, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

