The towering casino covered in sleek glass at the end of the boardwalk has gone by many names after finishing construction in 2012.
It started as the Revel Casino until 2014 and then it was renamed TEN Atlantic City in September 2016. Most recently, it has gone by the name Ocean Resort Casino.
Now, the name is getting one more change.
Time to unveil a tide of changes! 🌊 After rolling out a new marketing campaign, Ocean is making several improvements beginning with a shift in focus. We are a casino first. To reflect this, we are kicking it off with a new name—Ocean Resort Casino is now Ocean Casino Resort! pic.twitter.com/awPB6uM6tM— Ocean Casino • Resort (@TheOceanAC) April 10, 2019
After a launching a new marketing campaign, Ocean Resort Casino will be renamed Ocean Casino Resort.
"We are a casino first," the company stated in a post to its Twitter page Wednesday. The change, it said, was meant to reflect this idea.
Along with announcement, the company also posed a new logo that included a turquoise background with "Ocean" written with a more fluid typeface.