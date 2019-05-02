Ocean Resort Casino celebrates grand opening

The opening of the Ocean Resort Casino also marks the re-opening of Ivan Kane's Royal Jelly Burlesque Nightclub. Thursday, June 28

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The burlesque-themed nightclub Royal Jelly has closed inside Ocean Casino Resort, according to its website.

Originally opened in the Revel Casino, the $8 million venue was the brainchild of nightlife entrepreneur and former actor, Ivan Kane who designed the famous Forty Deuce burlesque nightclubs in Los Angeles and Las Vegas and expanded the concept for Atlantic City.

The part-dance club part-show room venue made a comeback when it opened again inside Ocean Casino Resort in 2018.

Now that it has stopped operations, Royal Jelly has also sought approval to transfer its alcoholic beverages to Ocean, according to filings made to the Division of Gaming Enforcement dated April 26.  

According to the nightclub's website, Ocean does have plans to open a new club, but does not give details about its design or opening date.  

Kane’s former club at Tropicana, Kiss Kiss, is still operating, but without his name attached to it.

