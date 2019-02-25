ATLANTIC CITY-- An off-duty police officer apprehended a city man Saturday after police say he robbed a convenience store and attempted to flee the scene.
Officer Stephen Rando, who was off-duty, was stopped at California and Atlantic Avenues at about 2 p.m. when he observed two men chasing another man on Atlantic Avenue.
According to a news release from the department, officer Rando pulled over and identified himself as a police officer. One of the two men, who was a store clerk from 7-Eleven, told Rando that the store was just robbed.
Police said the suspect, identified as 57 year-old Keith Powell, entered the 7-Eleven on Texas Avenue and began to steal items when he was confronted by the clerk as he was leaving. Powell allegedly pulled a box cutter from his jacket and threatened to stab the clerk and another man who attempted to help, police said.
They also said that Powell pushed away from Officer Rando and attempted to flee. Officer Rando chased and caught Powell. He held Powell down while calling 911. Officer Marc Howard arrived and arrested Powell and a box cutter was recovered from Powell’s pocket.
Powell was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, theft, resisting arrest and obstruction.
Powell was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD
