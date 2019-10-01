ATLANTIC CITY — Three officers suffered minor injuries Monday during the arrest of a city man wanted for an incident involving an ex-girlfriend, police said
At 7:58 a.m., Officer Jamar Dabney was patrolling the area near the 1400 block of Adams Court. Dabney located Khalil Washington, 35, of Atlantic City, who was wanted for kicking in the front door of his ex-girlfriend's house and threatening to have her assaulted the previous day.
A warrant had been issued for Washington's arrest and Dabney attempted to take him into custody. Police said Washington then began a fight with the officer and resist the arrest effort. Additional officers arrived on scene several minutes later and Washington was placed in custody.
Dabney and two other officers, whose names were not mentioned by police, were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident.
Washington was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a police officer.
He is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.
