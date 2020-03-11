Andrew Barton

Retired Atlantic County Sheriff’s Officer Andrew Barton

 Atlantic County Sheriff's Office/Provided

MAYS LANDING — A retired Atlantic County Sheriff’s officer has died, the department announced Wednesday.

Officer Andrew Barton died Tuesday, according to a news release from county Sheriff Eric Scheffler, who described Barton as “an extremely kind and endearing individual who lived his life in service of others.”

Barton served in the U.S. Army and later in the state Air National Guard, and prior to becoming a Sheriff’s Officer, was a corrections officer for the Cumberland County Department of Corrections, according to the release.

“Even in his unexpected death, Officer Barton went on to help others by being an organ donor,” Scheffler said. “He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.”

A burial service will be held at a later time, according to the release, which will be announced by his family when arrangements have been made.

