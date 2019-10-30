OCEAN CITY — City officials ask that drivers choose a different route Saturday morning due to road closures to accommodate an annual race.
The Trail of Two Cities 5K run is scheduled to start 8 a.m., according to a news release from the city. From 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., the inbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway leading to Ninth Street will be closed.
Registration for the race, running from Ocean City to Somers Point, goes from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at the Ocean City Transportation Center, 10th Street and Haven Avenue, where the race begins, according to the release. The race ends at Kennedy Park in Somers Point.
Buses will be available at the finish line in Somers Point to bring runners to the starts from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., according to the release, and buses will also be available to take runner back to Ocean City from Somers Point after the race.
Award ceremonies for the almost dozen age groupds will be held at JFK Park after all runners have finished the course, according to the release.
For more information, visit visit www.ocnj.us/race-events.
