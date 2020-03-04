EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Drivers may want to seek an alternate route due to road work and repairs scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in the township, officials said.
An alternating lane shift will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on English Creek Avenue at the High School Drive intersection, according to a news release from Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The emergency road repair project is weather permitting.
Drivers should proceed with caution through the area, plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, she said.
Another alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, according to the release.
The project, which is for county road work preparations, is also weather permitting.
Drivers might experience minor delays and should plan accordingly or seek an alternate route, she said, and police will be there to assist.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
