VINELAND-- Investigators identified the body of a woman who died in a fire that ripped through a mobile home park Wednesday as Donna Gonzales.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was identified after an autopsy Thursday.

Firefighters discovered a body while battling a blaze that ripped through the mobile home at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Cedarcrest Village.

The fire also claimed the life of her pet, fire officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is till ongoing, but fire officials said they believe it started in the home's living room.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Staff Writer

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments