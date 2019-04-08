MONROE TOWNSHIP-- A 54 year-old township man fell to his death while skydiving Sunday afternoon, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's office announced Monday.
Monroe Township Police found the victim, Paul Haaf, Jr., in the area of Brookdale and Herbert Boulevards in Williamstown after they were dispatched at 5:19 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the prosecutor's office, Haaf jumped from a SkyDive Cross Keys airplane at 5:06 p.m.
Haaf was an experienced skydiver with over 1,200 jumps and was a frequent visitor to SkyDive Cross Keys, officials said.
SkyDive Cross Keys, which operates out of the Cross Keys airport in Williamstown, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feigin conducted an autopsy on Haaf and determined that his cause of death was multiple injuries. Feigin listed the manner of Haaf's death as accidental.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and the Monroe Township Police Department are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Federal Aviation Administration.
