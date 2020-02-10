Each morning, the staff at Shore Medical Center huddles together to talk about measures it can take to prevent themselves, patients and visitors from contracting the flu.
“We remind them of the importance of masking and handwashing — what you have to do to protect yourself,” said Melissa Szarzynski, the hospital’s infection control manager. “We care about our patients. We care about our staff. We want to make sure everybody stays safe during the flu season.”
The flu season is peaking across the United States, and South Jersey hospitals are taking steps to stem the virus from spreading. The measures include barring visitors showing any flu symptoms, as well those under 14 years old. Educating as many people as possible is also high on the agenda.
While these precautions are generally taken each year during the surges in flu cases, health care providers are urging the public to remain vigilant and proactive by getting the flu shot and using proper respiratory etiquette since this season has had such a large number of flu cases compared to past years.
So far this flu season, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate there have been at least 22 million cases of the flu, with 12,000 deaths and 210,000 hospitalizations across the country.
Locally, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center staff from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 treated 195 patients who tested positive for flu at its City Campus in Atlantic City and its Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, officials said.
Szarzynski said that over the past weekend, 16 confirmed flu cases came through Shore’s emergency room in Somers Point.
“It’s not surprising because it’s the peak of the season,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi of AtlantiCare. “We really wanted to spread the word on this so that way we can quell the peak and get the season into remission.”
The numbers, which are reviewed weekly, show an almost 97% increase in the number of patients treated over the same period last year, said Trivedi, who works in the Division of Infectious Diseases.
Both hospitals have put the age restriction on visitors, a move that isn’t out of the ordinary and helps protect both visitors and patients during the flu season, officials said. Both hospitals plan to keep reviewing data on the number of positive cases and said they would lift the visitor restrictions when appropriate.
“It’s just precautionary to keep (children) safe,” Szarzynski said, as their immune systems can be weaker than adults. “If we’re seeing a lot of flu cases in the hospital, we don’t want to get them sick, and we don’t want the patients to get sick. We’re trying to be conscious of both sides.”
Both officials urged residents to get a flu shot, as well as frequent hand-washing.
“It’s really all about respiratory hygiene,” Trivedi said, explaining that washing with soap and water can disinfect and kill the virus. “Also, when and if you do start experiencing respiratory symptoms, to stay home, keep yourself well-hydrated and be mindful or your family and your coworkers and the people around you.”
Szarzynski said that wiping down grocery carts, handrails and gym equipment before using it is helpful, too, and can set a good example for others.
“If somebody sees you, maybe they’ll do it as well,” she said. “You can catch it anywhere. The virus is shedding before you show symptoms.”
But, overall, the flu shot if the first step in being proactive, both officials said.
“The biggest thing I cannot stress enough is getting the flu shot,” Trivedi said. “It’s still available, and it’s never too late.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.