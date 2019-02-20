Danish company Orsted has partnered with a council of South Jersey unions to build its offshore wind farm proposed for 15 miles off of Atlantic City's coast.
Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind signed a memorandum of understanding with the South Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council, an organization that consists of 23 unions and 25,000 members.
The renewable energy firm is getting ready to build Ocean Wind, its 1,100 megawatt farm, should it be chosen by the state Board of Public Utilities to receive ratepayer subsidies. Shell Energies and EDF Renewables formed a joint ventnure and have also proposed building turbines near Atlantic City.
"Orsted has a strong track record of working with unions and is committed to using union labor to bild the clean energy economy in New Jersey starting with out Ocean Wind project," said Thomas Brostrom, CEO of Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind and President of Orsred North America, in a news release.
The company has said the project will create more than 1,000 jobs during its two to three year construction.
Scott Sheridan, President of the South Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council, said in a statement that its members expect to reap the benefits of offshore wind development in New Jersey.
"Out skilled members and the New Jersey economy are positioned to realize significant benefits from offshore wind development as the state moves toward achieving its renewable energy goals," he said.
The state will announce in July which offshore wind companies will receive ratepayer subsidies.
