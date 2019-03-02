EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In a muddy storage yard, with the sound of machinery in the distance, …

Historic Preservation Options

Under New Jersey law, municipalities can regulate what can be done with historic properties. There is a great range of action they can take.

They can:

set up a historic preservation committee to have the final say on a project, or to simply make recommendations to the planning board.

They can designate as historic the entire municipality, a district or districts, or pick and choose individual properties as landmarks.

Towns can choose whether to regulate what replacement materials can be used, and whether to control what is done only to the front of buildings, or to all sides.

Some municipalities require a waiting period of a year before historic properties can be demolished, and require owners to advertise to sell the property to someone who will preserve it.

SOURCE: Jonathan Kinney, historic preservation specialist and certified local government coordinator with the state Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Historic Preservation

"The tip of the peninsula of Cape May has a longer recorded history than any other location within the bounds of New Jersey," according to Cape May Circuit Rider 2016 CLG Project Report for the state by Barton Ross & Partners of Livingston, Morris County.

That's because of its importance as a navigational aide, and because a Dutch syndicate purchased land there for a whale fishery in May, 1630, the report said.