OCEAN CITY - Former U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North, the newly named president of the National Rifle Association, spoke Sunday morning at the Ocean City Tabernacle.
Tabernacle Chairman of the Board Virginia Weber said North was chosen as a speaker before the NRA announced in May he would be its new president.
North spoke about "Faith, Family and Freedom" and was scheduled to be the speaker at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.
A demonstration took place at 7:30 a.m. outside of the nondenominational church at 550 Wesley Ave. protesting North that was organized by city resident Georgina Shanley.
