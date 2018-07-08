OCEAN CITY - Former U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North, the newly named president of the National Rifle Association, spoke Sunday morning at the Ocean City Tabernacle.

Tabernacle Chairman of the Board Virginia Weber said North was chosen as a speaker before the NRA announced in May he would be its new president.

North spoke about "Faith, Family and Freedom" and was scheduled to be the speaker at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.

A demonstration took place at 7:30 a.m. outside of the nondenominational church at 550 Wesley Ave. protesting North that was organized by city resident Georgina Shanley.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.