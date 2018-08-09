We swung a left at the Route 72 Bridge and headed to communities that call Long Beach Island home. First up with was Barnegat Light, not only known for the famous lighthouse, but Viking Village and it's commercial fisherman.
Kirk Larson Sr. is the Mayor of Barnegat Light. Scalloping was in his blood, his grandfather from Norway came here to be a fisherman and his dad was too. We talked about the seafood industry and the people that make this small year round town unique.
Then, we headed down Long Beach Boulevard a few miles to the bustling Surf City. We needed an interview and found the perfect people. The team that makes the summer go round, lifeguards. Katie and Isabella are both soaking in the sun for the summer while keeping the waters safe. They tell us why this town is a South Jersey Special.
