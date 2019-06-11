With June comes summer and with summer, comes the risk for lightning.
While people spend their days outside and football fields fill up one more time to send off our most recent grads, keeping an eye on the sky is of the essence in South Jersey. In the state, June comes in the top three for months with the most amount of severe thunderstorms warnings issues.
Making sure those who stroll to the ocean stay safe as a thunderstorm pops up can not be more key for our tourism and economy. For this episode of On The Road, we're going to the Avalon Beach Patrol to get an inside look at their weather operations.
On The Road, a New Jersey Press Association Award Winning segment in 2018, is back in 2019 with more interviews, more adventures and more digging out some of the coolest places nature can bring in the area. Tune in as we take you through South Jersey, and the year, with theme months.
Twice a month, I'll explore each theme by going to a place and interview the people that make it unique within South Jersey. All the while unearthing how our local leaders battle the elements, give you tips on our environment and more.
Thanks to Press of Atlantic City graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can follow along on our journey with our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view last year's original 63 town adventure. 2018's On The Road was a New Jersey Press Association winning series.
Here's where On The Road will be going next for June Booms.
Where: Avalon Beach Patrol
When: June 13
What I'll be doing: Long time Avalon Beach Patrol Captain Murray Wolf will be explaining what tools him and his crews are doing to keep beach goers safe from lightning and what they do when lightning's nearby.
Open to the Public?: Yes
Future “On the Road” dates:
Greenwich - Date TBD in June
