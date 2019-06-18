The threat of tornadoes has been more real than ever in New Jersey. As of June 18, 12 tornado warnings have been issued for the state, more than double the second high (5) back in 2011. For this episode of On The Road, we'll explore the anatomy of a tornado warning, from how it gets issue to confirming one on the ground in Greenwich Township!
On The Road, a New Jersey Press Association Award Winning segment in 2018, is back in 2019 with more interviews, more adventures and more digging out some of the coolest places nature can bring in the area. Tune in as we take you through South Jersey, and the year, with theme months.
Twice a month, I'll explore each theme by going to a place and interview the people that make it unique within South Jersey. All the while unearthing how our local leaders live with the elements elements, give you tips on our environment and more.
Thanks to Press of Atlantic City graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can follow along on our journey with our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view last year's original 63 town adventure. 2018's On The Road was a New Jersey Press Association winning series.
Here's where On The Road will be going next for June Booms.
Where: Greenwich (Pier Road)
When: 3 p.m. Friday
What I'll be doing: Beth S. was right in the path of the tornado warned storm that came through Cumberland County on May 28. We'll share her experiences and explain how we go from the risk of a tornado, to a tornado confirmation from a National Weather Service survey.
It'll be a "Sandy July"! We'll be talking sun safety and a South Jersey classic, lifeguard races.
