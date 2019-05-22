Ah Memorial Day weekend. We made it South Jersey, summer is finally here.
Well, kind of. Memorial Day weekend can bring us anything from summer pefection, to sand scolding days to sweatpants and hanging inside the house. What better way to explore all of the elements the holiday weekend brings than with the people who are synonymous with summer, lifeguards. We're taking you to the Margate Beach Patrol!
On The Road, a New Jersey Press Association Award Winning segment in 2018, is back in 2019 with more interviews, more adventures and more digging out some of the coolest places nature can bring in the area. Tune in as we take you through South Jersey, and the year, with theme months.
Twice a month, I'll explore each theme by going to a place and interview the people that make it unique within South Jersey. All the while unearthing how our local leaders battle the elements, give you tips on our environment and more.
Thanks to Press of Atlantic City graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can follow along on our journey with our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view last year's original 63 town adventure. 2018's On The Road was a New Jersey Press Association winning series.
Here's where On The Road will be going next for Maritime May.
Where: Margate Beach Patrol
When: May 23 at 2 p.m.
What I'll be doing: We'll be with the Margate Beach Patrol seeing what it's like sitting outside all day when it's cloudy and 60 degrees. We'll also be talking about cold water safety tips and explore the intersection of weather and Memorial Day weekend.
Open to the Public?: Yes
Future “On the Road” dates:
We'll be doing our "June Booms" edition of On The Road! We'll be talking all about summertime thunderstorms. Our first stop will explore how high schools prepared for the weather for their outdoor graduations. Then, we'll see how local water parks are protecting their customers by keeping an eye on the sky.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.