You've got your feet firmly in the sand by this point, right? Even if summer's just been a flash in the pan so far, On The Road keeps chugging along across the Jersey Shore in our South Jersey tour, meeting you along the way. For our next stops, we'll be headed to the island that has a little bit for everybody, Long Beach Island!
From historic lighthouses to relaxing beach getaway to nightlife and everything in between, LBI is loaded with unique places that call the six coastal communities home. On August 9, join me as we venture to Barnegat Light and Surf City. You don't even need to get the sand off your feet!
On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community's events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a "South Jersey Special".
Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where "On the Road" has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further to do, here are the details for stops 35 and 36:
Where: Barnegat Light and Surf City (Ocean County)
When: Thursday, August 9
Time: 11 a.m. at Viking Village in Barnegat Light. We'll then make our way down Long Beach Blvd. to Surf City, at a place TBD.
Our Guest: Mayor of Barnegat Light Kirk O. Larson.
Did you know? There's no way to take a bus or train to either Barnegat Light or Surf City. However, once you're on the island, the ever popular LBI Shuttle will take you from Barnegat Light, to Surf City and all the way down to Holgate at the southern tip! The shuttle covers all 18 miles of Long Beach Island, making it an easy and safe way to your favorite island spots.
The best part? The price. A season pass costs just $100 for the whole season (from May to past Labor Day). Uber or Lyft can't beat that.
Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. E-mail jmartucci@pressofac.com.
