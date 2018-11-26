It's another Wednesday edition of On The Road. They say good things always come in threes, so we'll take the third consecutive Wednesday our South Jersey tour with a thumbs up. This Wednesday, you can come along and meet us as we go to Buena Borough and then Buena Vista Township.
On The Road, sponsored by Atlantic City Electric, will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community’s events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a “South Jersey Special”.
Thanks to Press graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further ado, here are the details for stops 56 and 57:
Where: Buena Borough and Buena Vista Township (Atlantic County)
Date: Wednesday, November 28
Time: We'll start off at the Saint Padre Pio Shrine in the Landisville section of Buena Borough at 11:30 a.m. We then will head to Buena Vista Township for an interview with Mayor Chuck Chiarello (sorry, that part is closed to the public!)
Our guests: Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello
Did you know (Buena Borough)? Bellieview Winery, located in Landisville, is only one of a handful of wineries in the country that produces wine for dandelions.
Did you know (Buena Vista Township)? For half a month in 2004, the Richland section of Buena Vista was named Mojito. You can read the CBS News article here.
Future “On the Road” dates
12/5 - Weymouth Township and Corbin City
Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. Email jmartucci@pressofac.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.