Maybe we had a miracle on Wednesday during our On The Road to Buena and Buena Vista.
When we went to Buena, we were pleasantly surprised by Marie D'Andrea, who founded the Shrine in 1997! She was there alongside her granddaughter, Ali. They were both very nice, showing us around to each item available at the gift shop, gave us the tour and even did an interview with us on the spot.
However, after we finished our second interview in Buena Vista with Mayor Chuck Chiarello, we realized something. The audio cut out on Ali and I's interview partway through the shoot.
We couldn't salvage it, we had to re-shoot.
Thankfully, Ali was very understanding and will join us again for take two of On The Road. You can join too, as we head back to Buena!
Thank God for minor miracles.
On The Road, sponsored by Atlantic City Electric, will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community’s events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a “South Jersey Special”.
Thanks to Press graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further ado, here are the details for stop 57:
Where: Buena Borough (Atlantic County)
Date: Monday, December 3
Time: 10 a.m. at the St. Padre Pio Shrine.
Our guests: Vice President of the St. Padre Pio Shrine, Ali Dandrea
Did you know? Bellieview Winery, located in Landisville, is only one of a handful of wineries in the country that produces wine for dandelions.
Future “On the Road” dates
12/5 - Weymouth Township and Corbin City
Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. Email jmartucci@pressofac.com.
