Lifeguards practically spend their whole summer on the sand. During July, there's not much that brings more pride to your favorite shore town's beach patrol than lifeguard races. Did you know, though, that not everyone likes the same water to row? I'll uncover the secrets as to why different competitors prefer different conditions in our "Sandy July" On The Road episode!
On The Road, a New Jersey Press Association Award Winning segment in 2018, is back in 2019 with more interviews, more adventures and more digging out some of the coolest places nature can bring in the area. Tune in as we take you through South Jersey, and the year, with theme months.
Twice a month, I'll explore each theme by going to a place and interview the people that make it unique within South Jersey. All the while unearthing how our local leaders live with the elements elements, give you tips on our environment and more.
Thanks to Press of Atlantic City graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can follow along on our journey with our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view last year's original 63 town adventure. 2018's On The Road was a New Jersey Press Association winning series.
Here's where On The Road will be going next for Sandy July.
Where: Cape May Beach Patrol
When: 3 p.m. on Monday, July 29
What I'll be doing: Different lifeguards prefer different ocean conditions for their lifeguard race rows. I'll talk to Cape May Beach Patrol Captain Geoff Reif to get the inside scoop.
Open to the Public?: Yes
Future “On the Road” dates:
It'll be a "Aeronautical August". We'll be covering the Atlantic City Airshow! We'll only be doing one episode this month, before going back to two in September.
