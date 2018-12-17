When you talk about the best places to spend a day during the holidays, could you really go wrong with Cape May? Of course, "Exit Zero" heats up during the summer but December is its time to shine, too. From Washington Street Mall to Candlelight House Tours, 'tis the season for some holiday joy. With the holiday spirit in full swing, we're taking in a sip of what Cape May has to offer for this week's On The Road!
On The Road, sponsored by Atlantic City Electric, will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City.
Thanks to Press graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further ado, here are the details for stop 60:
Where: Cape May (Cape May County)
Date: Wednesday, December 19
Time: 9 a.m. at the Bacchus Inn (sorry, closed to the public). Then, we'll head to Washington Street for the forecast.
Our guests: Cape May Chamber of Commerce President Jim Ridgway and Deputy Mayor Shaine Meier.
Did you know? Cape May is as far south in latitude as Washington D.C. You can see it in the snowfall totals. Cape May averages 14.9 inches of snow per year, while D.C. averages 15.4 inches.
Future "On the Road" dates
Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. Email jmartucci@pressofac.com.
