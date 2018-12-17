cape christmas (copy)
The Washington Street Mall in Cape May is fully lit and merchants have their stores decorated to take early advantage of the holidays. 

When you talk about the best places to spend a day during the holidays, could you really go wrong with Cape May? Of course, "Exit Zero" heats up during the summer but December is its time to shine, too. From Washington Street Mall to Candlelight House Tours, 'tis the season for some holiday joy. With the holiday spirit in full swing, we're taking in a sip of what Cape May has to offer for this week's On The Road! 

Without further ado, here are the details for stop 60:

Stop 60 - Cape May
It'll be a holiday themed edition of On The Road as we go to Cape May for stop number 60. 

Where: Cape May (Cape May County) 

Date: Wednesday, December 19

Time: 9 a.m. at the Bacchus Inn (sorry, closed to the public). Then, we'll head to Washington Street for the forecast.  

Our guests: Cape May Chamber of Commerce President Jim Ridgway and Deputy Mayor Shaine Meier. 

Did you know? Cape May is as far south in latitude as Washington D.C. You can see it in the snowfall totals. Cape May averages 14.9 inches of snow per year, while D.C. averages 15.4 inches.

Future “On the Road” dates

Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. Email jmartucci@pressofac.com.

