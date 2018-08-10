I am happy to say that, after a few weeks of coordination, we will be visiting a piece of history on Monday. We'll still soaking up the summer sun before school days become the rule. However, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to learn about the days of the one room schoolhouse in Estell Manor!
On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community's events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a "South Jersey Special".
Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where "On the Road" has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further to do, here are the details for stop 37:
Where: Estell Manor (Atlantic County)
When: Monday, August 13
Time: 11 a.m. at the Risley School
Our Guest: Diane Pough and Gavin Rodgers of the Estell Manor Historical Society
Did you know? The Risley School, a one-room schoolhouse, is on the state and federal registry of historic places! Here was a story we wrote about them in 2010, when it first received state approval.
Future "On the Road" Dates
Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. E-mail jmartucci@pressofac.com.
