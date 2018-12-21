Young eagle released June 1 in Hopewell Township

After rehabilitation at Tri-State Bird Research and Rescue in Newark, Delaware, a young eagle injured on its first attempt at flight was released June 1 near its nest in Hopewell Township. It was seen back on the nest atop a local tower with its parents soon after.

 JIM McCLAIN / PROVIDED

On The Road will be going to a pair of Cumberland County communities on Thursday, visiting Hopewell Township and the Delaware Bay community of Greenwich Township. 2018 will be coming full circle, as we began this little tour of our 63 towns in Shiloh and Stow Creek, another Delaware Bay community in western Cumberland County. On this short winter's day, we will wrap up the county's portion of the journey. 

On The Road, sponsored by Atlantic City Electric, will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community’s events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a “South Jersey Special”.

Thanks to Press graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.

Without further ado, here are the details for stops 61 and 62:

+1 
Stop 61 and 62 On The Road
Buy Now

Stops 61 and 62 will takes us to Greenwich and Hopewell townships! 

Where: Greenwich and Hopewell townships (Cumberland County)

Date: Thursday, December 27

Time: 11:30 a.m. at Greenwich Marina and Boatworks. Then, we will be at the Hopewell Township Municipal Building. 

Our guests: Assistant Planning Director for Cumberland County and lifelong Greenwich resident Matt Pisarski. In Hopewell, we are working on a guest. 

Did you know (Greenwich)? The Boston Tea Party is the most famous one in American history, but Greenwich had one of its own in 1774. Read more about it here

Did you know (Hopewell)? Hopewell was one of the original 104 townships in the state.

Future “On the Road” dates

Well, it's time. Our last On The Road, Stone Harbor, will be on January 2 (for those wondering, we were trying to work out a date before 2018 ended, but that day worked out the best). 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments