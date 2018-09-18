One of the biggest events in South Jersey's September is coming this weekend, the South Jersey Food and Wine Fest. To celebrate the warm weather and some of the greatest pours in the region, we're going to Lake Lenape Park, the site of the festival for this week's On The Road!
On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community’s events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a “South Jersey Special”.
Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further to do, here are the details for stop 42:
Where: Hamilton Township (Atlantic County)
When: Friday, September 21
Time: 11 a.m. at Lake Lenape
Our Guest: Adam Witcraft, of the Atlantic County Parks System
Did you know? Hamilton Township, has plenty of land to spread out! It's 115 square miles, the largest town by land area in New Jersey.
Future “On the Road” Dates
9/26 - Mullica Township and Folsom
Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. E-mail jmartucci@pressofac.com.
