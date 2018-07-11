Spectators lined the streets of Downtown Hammonton for the Procession of the Saints. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Carnival season is in full swing in South Jersey. The long evenings and warm weather make it the ideal time to head on out, have some fun and eat a zeppolie. Actually, speaking of the delicious Italian pastry, we're going to Hammonton's to the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel festival Monday! The feast has been dishing out zeppolies, and much, much more since before Francis Spinola became the first Italian-American to represent our country in Congress (that was 1887). Come on by, grab a bite and say hi!
The Procession of the Saints parade was led by the Mount Caramel Society of Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade was led by the Mount Caramel Society of Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade was led by the Mount Caramel Society of Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Spectators lined the streets of Downtown Hammonton for the Procession of the Saints. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Members of the community took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Spectators lined the streets of Downtown Hammonton for the Procession of the Saints. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade was led by the Mount Caramel Society of Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade was led by the Mount Caramel Society of Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade was led by the Mount Caramel Society of Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
The Procession of the Saints parade marched statues of saints throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Spectators lined the streets of Downtown Hammonton for the Procession of the Saints. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Members of the community took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Spectators lined the streets of Downtown Hammonton for the Procession of the Saints. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
Local high school marching bands and sports teams took part in the Procession of the Saints parade throughout Downtown Hammonton. The parade was part of the final day of the 142nd Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival that ran from July 11-16 in Hammonton. Sunday, July 16
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community's events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a "South Jersey Special".
Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where "On the Road" has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further to do, here are the details for stop 33:
Time: 2:30 p.m. at the procession of the Saints in downtown Hammonton.
Our Guest: Father Peter M. Saporito, Pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.
Did you know... Italian? You'll feel just at home here. According to the Italian American Studies Association and the United State Census Bureau, 43.2 percent of the town is Italian-American. That is the fifth highest in the country and second in the state (did you really think it would be a different state?) to Fairfiled, in Essex County.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
Get email notifications on Joe Martucci daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joe Martucci posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.