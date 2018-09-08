Locals summer means it's our time to take to the shores. The still warm weather, very mild ocean waters and still good amount of daylight still gets us near the sand. In the spirit of the season, we're going to the tip of Absecon Island, Longport, for On The Road!
On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community's events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a "South Jersey Special".
Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where "On the Road" has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further to do, here are the details for stop 41:
Where: Longport (Atlantic County)
When: Friday, September 14
Time: 11 a.m. at a place TBD
Our Guest: Mayor Nicholas Russo, of Longport.
Did you know? Talk about a good investment. In 1854 James Long, bought property in what is now Longport. He held it for 25 years. Over the years, his property value increased in both value and size. His property increased by a little more than a mile in length after accumulating sand from an erosion updrift from Atlantic City between 1870 and 1880.
The land did eventually shrink after he sold it. That long moved across the inlet into Ocean City Gardens.
Future "On the Road" Dates
E-mail jmartucci@pressofac.com.
