Marcial Ramos, Millville
Buy Now

Millville’s Marcial Ramos catches a touchdown against Bridgeton last year. Ramos caught 44 passes for 754 yards.

 Dave Griffin

You know the saying. Thanksgiving - Family. Food. Football. We'd be remiss here in the weather department not to partake in all three of those. While family and food will definitely be happening, the football, besides the games you watch on TV, will not. So, to fill our quota, we're taking you to the football squads of Millville and Bridgeton High School to get an up close and personal, Thanksgiving themed episode of On The Road. 

On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community’s events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a “South Jersey Special”.

Thanks to Press graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.

Without further ado, here are the details for stops 52 and 53:

+1 
On The Road Millville and Bridgeton
Buy Now

I will be making stops 54 and 55 in Millville and Bridgeton for a football themed edition of On The Road!

Where: Millville and Bridgeton (Cumberland County) 

Date: Wednesday, November 21

Time: We'll start off at Millville High School before the pep rally at 10:15 a.m. We will then go to Bridgeton High School afterwards. 

Our guests: We have plenty of them.

In Millville, head football coach Dennis Thomas will be joined by student-athletes Eddie Jamison and Kyle Yancey. 

In Bridgeton, first year head football coach Steve Lane will be joined by one or two students athletes from his squad

Did you know (Millville)? Thinking about or moving to a retiremnt community? Thank Millville for that. The "Roosevelt Colony", built in 1936, was the first senior citizens retirmenet colony in the United States. Rent was well... 1936 prices. $7 a month got you a place for a couple to live in. Via Famous First Facts

Did you know (Bridgeton)? The Cohanzick Zoo isn't just free, it's New Jersey's oldest!

Future “On the Road” dates

Buena Borough and Buena Vista Township - TBD

Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. Email jmartucci@pressofac.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments