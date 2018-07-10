It's been summer for a while. However, the period after the 4th of July is the busiest time for our coastal towns. Already filled with day and weekend trippers, the period after the 4th of July is when the weekly renters set up shop to take in our scenery and entertainment. In addition, those cold beach days are gone for good.
So, we're going right to the most popular South Jersey shore area for this week's On The Road, the Wildwoods! We'll finish up where we left off in the Wildwood as we visit North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest on Friday.
On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community's events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a "South Jersey Special".
Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where "On the Road" has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further to do, here are the details for stops 31 and 32:
Where: North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest (Cape May County)
When: Friday, July 13 (there will be no walking under ladders this day)
Time: We will start at the Seaport Pier in North Wildwood at 10 a.m. We will then be making stops at Fresh on Fifth, also in North Wildwood and in Wildwood Crest at a place TBD.
Our Guest: We have a loaded lineup. We will speak to North Wildwood Mayor Patrick T. Rosenello and the Bass family, who owns Fresh on 5th. We will have two other guests as well.
Did you know? Both North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest are only one of five towns on the Jersey Shore with free beaches.
Future "On the Road" Dates
Sea Isle City - July 17
