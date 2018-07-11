Sea Isle City Veterans War Memorial
Speaking in front of the Sea Isle City Veterans All War Memorial in Landis and JFK Boulevard, (from left) Sea Isle City VFW post 1963 Senior VP Tim MacAleer, Post Commander Charles Haines, Junior VP John Orlowski and Sea Isle City mayor Lenny Desiderio, talk about the importance of veteran war memorials, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Tuesday May 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Sea Isle City is a special place for me. 

When I first entered the newspaper world at The Press in September, I received a Facebook message that read in part (paraphrasing)

Hello Joe, welcome and thank you for the great weather we have been enjoying (the nice weather *did* make for an easy transition).... For the past 27 years The Desiderio family has sponsored the annual Columbus Day Parade in Sea Isle. We were wondering if you would like to be this years Grand Marshall. It would be a great way of welcoming you as our new Weather forecaster and also a great way of introducing yourself to Cape May County and Sea Isle.

Columbus Day Parade? Grand Marshall? I barely started! I had a big smile on my face, part stunned, part excited. I never Grand Marshalled anything before. Heck, I never was part of any parade, really. 

Long story short, that continues to be my first big memory of being the Meteorologist for The Press, besides actually walking in the door of our building for the first time. The Mayor and his family were welcoming, fun people and made it a great time. Even since then, the city has been a personal favorite of mine. However, I haven't been there for a shoot since that day. 

+2 
Columbus Day Parade
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci, Grand Marshall with his girlfriend Shawnie Caslin take part in Sea Isle 2017 Columbus Day Parade along JFK Boulevard to Landis Avenue Saturday Oct 7, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

That's changing, though. Next Tuesday, Mayor Desiderio and I will walk the boardwalk in Sea Isle City for On The Road. We're bringing back an old On The Road favorite, too. Like we did in Vineland with Mayor Fanucci, we're doing the Italian lightning round with another Italian mayor.

Vineland: On the Road

Vineland: On the Road

Thursday was a very Italian edition of On the Road. Photographer Craig Matthews and I went t…

On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community's events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a "South Jersey Special". 

Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where "On the Road" has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live. 

Without further to do, here are the details for stop 34:

Where: Sea Isle City (Cape May County), starting at the Promenade and JFK Boulevard.

When: Tuesday, July 17

Time: 9 a.m. 

Our Guest: Mayor Leonard Desiderio

Did you know? Chris Gheysens, the President of WaWa, used to spent his summers in Sea Isle City as a child. He owned a home in Sea Isle City until 2015, records show

Future "On the Road" Dates

+2 
Sea Isle City On The Road
I will be making my 34th stop in Sea Isle City with Mayor Desiderio on Tuesday. 
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

