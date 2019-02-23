Frozen February's theme continues on in South Jersey. While last week, we immersed ourselves in the depth of winter's chill, our next visit will bring us to a place that fights off the depths of winter quite well.
In 2018, On The Road brought you around to all 63 towns that The Press serves, in road warrior form.
This year, On The Road 2.0 comes back with more fun, more interviews, and more food. Tune in as we take you through South Jersey, and the year, with theme months. From Frozen February to June Blooms to Navigating November, you'll get to explore the nooks and crannies of our area, while finding some new places for your next day-trip.
On The Road, sponsored by Atlantic City Electric, will bring a different theme each month. Twice a month, I'll explore each theme by going to a place and interview the people that make it unique within South Jersey.
Thanks to Press of Atlantic City graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can follow along on our journey with our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view last year's original 63 town adventure.
Without further ado, here is where our second "Frozen February" stop will be
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.
What I'll be doing: Fighting off the cold with Cheri and Jeff Bitter's collection of Alpaca winter wear. Cheri and Jeff's store boasts Fair Trade goods of their South American imports.
Open to the Public?: Yes!
Future “On the Road” dates
Have an idea for our March Munchies theme? We're looking for food from some of New Jersey's most well-known cultures, Italian and Irish! Let me know you're favorite corned beef and cabbage spot as well as your favorite St. Joseph's pastry by e-mailing me at jmartucci@pressofac.com.
